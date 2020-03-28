Country Club Estates residents played pots and pans in a show of solidarity amid COVID-19, March 27, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon neighbourhood holds COVID-19 cookware concert for solidarity

Residents came outside to clang pots and pans in a show of solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic

A Vernon neighbourhood was brimming with the loving clangs of pots and pans Friday evening, as residents let each other know they’re not alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Club Estates residents came out onto their driveways and back porches March 27 to show support for one another and appreciation for the frontline responders who face an unprecedented public health emergency.

People across Canada have taken part in local displays of solidarity while continuing to practise social distancing, such as decorating their windows with hearts, or in one case playing plaintiff tunes on the bagpipes from a balcony.

