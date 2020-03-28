WATCH: Vernon neighbourhood holds COVID-19 cookware concert for solidarity

Residents came outside to clang pots and pans in a show of solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic

A Vernon neighbourhood was brimming with the loving clangs of pots and pans Friday evening, as residents let each other know they’re not alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Club Estates residents came out onto their driveways and back porches March 27 to show support for one another and appreciation for the frontline responders who face an unprecedented public health emergency.

People across Canada have taken part in local displays of solidarity while continuing to practise social distancing, such as decorating their windows with hearts, or in one case playing plaintiff tunes on the bagpipes from a balcony.

READ MORE: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

READ MORE: Cookie monsters rejoice as B.C. stores sell Girl Guide sweets

Brendan Shykora

Coronavirus