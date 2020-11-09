Wild horses have roamed the South Okanagan for years. (File photo)

Wild horses have roamed the South Okanagan for years. (File photo)

WATCH: Wild horses visit Okanagan home

A Penticton woman woke to find some unexpected guests in her yard Sunday

A Penticton resident woke to some unexpected, but welcome, guests in her yard Sunday (Nov. 8) morning.

Penticton woman Penni Sutton captured video of a herd of wild horses grazing on her property overlooking Okanagan Lake.

“So blessed to sit at the kitchen island with my morning coffee with this view. Incredible Penticton!!” Sutton wrote on social media.

Wild horses have been a part of Okanagan wildlife for as long as many people can recall, according to Okanagan Vacation Guide.

Sometimes called feral horses, the free-roaming descendants of once domesticated horses have run free in the Okanagan for decades.

Wild horses in the Okanagan are mostly found near Oliver, Penticton, and Westbank, roaming in fields, along hillsides as well as in some rural and rural-residential areas.

Check out the herd of wild horses spotted Sunday below:

READ MORE: Feral horse rescued from rising waters in South Okanagan

READ MORE: Cowboy riding two South Okanagan wild horses on trek from Alaska to Calgary


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

horseWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon clinic to provide a veteran with free dental hygiene care
Next story
Vernon Lions mark milestone anniversary

Just Posted

BX Swan Lake Community Association member Paul Williamson stands in front of a large parcel of BX Ranch lands the association wants to keep for agricultural and educational purposes. (Photo submitted)
Vernon group hopeful of keeping BX Ranch lands

BX Swan Lake Community Association envisions the large land parcel for agriculture and education use

Vernon Lions Club members Simon Dufresne (left), Bobbe MacKenziem Brian Willows and president Sharon Cain have put together a display at 105 3301 30th Ave. in celebration of the club’s 75th anniversary. A limited celebration for current and past Lions takes place Nov. 19, register by calling Brian at 250-542-8975. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon Lions mark milestone anniversary

Service club celebrates 75 years amid COVID-19

Kelowna Snowfall. (Contributed)
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

Vernon police dog Jagger helped locate a missing Spallumcheen child and Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Missing Spallumcheen child sniffed out by police dog

Jagger found missing child safe and sound

A passerby captured the structure fire in Lake Country from a distance. (Photo courtesy of Deana Grebiski)
Devastating house fire leaves Lake Country family ‘with nothing’

GoFundMe campaign off to a strong start after ‘devastating fire’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine

Second World War veteran John Augustyn and his daughter Christine Brown laid the first wreath on behalf of MP Wayne Stetski and Canada during the Remembrance Day ceremony in 2017. (Marissa Tiel - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

Latest numbers estimate Canada is losing hundreds of Second World War veterans each week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP)
Terry Fox, Indigenous advocates among diverse group on shortlist for new $5 bill

Terry Fox captivated a nation as he ran to raise awareness and money for cancer research

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

The existing barn at RASTA Sanctuary is in need of a replacement. (Cole Schisler photo)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescues

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Enderby’s annual Christmas Gift Campaign gets underway on Nov. 5. (Black press file photo)
Enderby Christmas toy drive, gift campaign set to launch

Families in need can register, include wish lists of kids ages 3 to 12

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

Most Read