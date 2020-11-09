WATCH: Wild horses visit Okanagan home

A Penticton woman woke to find some unexpected guests in her yard Sunday

Wild horses have roamed the South Okanagan for years. (File photo)

A Penticton resident woke to some unexpected, but welcome, guests in her yard Sunday (Nov. 8) morning.

Penticton woman Penni Sutton captured video of a herd of wild horses grazing on her property overlooking Okanagan Lake.

“So blessed to sit at the kitchen island with my morning coffee with this view. Incredible Penticton!!” Sutton wrote on social media.

Wild horses have been a part of Okanagan wildlife for as long as many people can recall, according to Okanagan Vacation Guide.

Sometimes called feral horses, the free-roaming descendants of once domesticated horses have run free in the Okanagan for decades.

Wild horses in the Okanagan are mostly found near Oliver, Penticton, and Westbank, roaming in fields, along hillsides as well as in some rural and rural-residential areas.

Check out the herd of wild horses spotted Sunday below:

