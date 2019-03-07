Water painting workshop comes to Caetani

The class is hosted by artist Corey Hardeman and takes place Sunday, March 24.

Painting Workshop exploring reflective light, depth, atmosphere and movement with instructor Corey Hardeman comes to the Caetani Studio Gallery Sunday, March 24.

Painting water often constitutes a unique challenge for artists.

In this workshop, artists will explore various methods of rendering reflective surfaces, using perspective, contrast, brushwork and colour to create dynamic compositions.

“We’ll start by making thumbnail sketches, then work them up into small paintings. Depending on weather, we may take a walk to look at puddles/ other natural bodies of water; otherwise we will use buckets and bowls under studio lighting,” said Hardeman.

Corey Hardeman is a Canadian oil painter who lives and paints in Vancouver. Her formal education in biology and, later, in architectural drafting and classical drawing have all influenced her art making, which combines elements of traditional illustration and technical drawing with a love of tonal painting, an abiding interest in biological systems and an eye for tension and movement.

Much of her art is focused on capturing reflection and movement; she paints floods and ditchwater, spring runoff and domestic objects carried off in the current.

She has worked as a courtroom sketch artist and a CAD draftsperson, but has worked diligently for the last decade to avoid ever working at a “real job” again. Corey paints full time, and divides her practice between Vancouver and Prince George.

She’s shown her work in group and solo exhibitions across Canada, was the Art Battle live painting provincial champion in 2013, and competed nationally at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto that year.

The class runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 and costs $100.

