Webinar on dementia scheduled for March 10

Okanagan residents invited to event on legal issues surrounding dementia

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting Okanagan and Similkameen residents to participate in a free webinar on dementia.

Planning Ahead: Do it Now! is an hour-long webinar scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. Lawyer Emily Clough will be the guest speaker.

Clough, a partner at Clark Wilson LLP, is an advocate for clients facing incapacity issues and has experience assisting clients in all aspects of estates law including drafting wills and trusts, pre-incapacity planning and administering estates through probate.

During the webinar, she will discuss strategies to begin legal, health-care and financial planning now, before dementia affects your ability to communicate.

Planning ahead is important and can bring comfort during times of change and uncertainty and can affect the care one receives. Tips for making an advance care plan include:

1. Think about what’s important to you. Take time to reflect on your values and wishes. What makes your life meaningful? What situations would you find difficult as your dementia progresses and what path forward would make you most comfortable?

2. Learn about different medical procedures and what they can or can’t do. Take time to consult health-care professionals or other Alzheimer Society of B.C. resources to learn more.

3. Decide on a substitute decision-maker, someone who is willing and able to speak for you if you can’t speak for yourself. By talking to your decision-maker now about how you want to be cared for later on, you will make those choices easier for them. You will also have the comfort of knowing that your future care will be in trusted hands.

4. Talk about your wishes with those closest to you. Open communication is important to ensure everyone is on the same page.

5. Record your wishes. There are legal documents regarding planning for future health care. Contact the Alzheimer Society of B.C. to learn more.

To sign up for the webinar or other related webinars organized by the Alzheimer Society of B.C., visit alzbc.org/webinars.

Dementia strategy

