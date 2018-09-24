Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine for the Okanagan and Shuswap region after a weekend of rain.

Monday in the Similkameen will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C.

Getting warmer as the week moves on 20 C with sunshine on Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny and 21 C.

In the Okanagan, expect a 30 per cent chance of showers for Monday which should clear overnight with temperatures about 17 C. c

Mainly sunny for Tuesday and 19 C, while it will be sunny and 20 C on Wednesday.

For those in the Shuswap, a 40 per cent chance of showers is expected for Monday afternoon with temperatures around 17 C.

Fog is anticipated for Tuesday morning, clearing by the afternoon with a day time high of 19 C.

Sunny and clear for Wednesday with a high of 19 C.

Be sure to check back on all your black press media sites for our Wednesday mid week weather update.

