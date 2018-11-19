Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

It was a chilly Monday morning across the region, with temperatures dipping below 0 C.

In the Okanagan, the sun is expected to appear over higher terrain near noon, with the wind picking up to 15 km an hour and a daytime high of 4 C.

For Tuesday, it will be sunny and 3 C.

RELATED: No Stuart Park fire-pit in Kelowna this winter

The weather is anticipated to change from sun to rain on Wednesday with temperatures warming to 5 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday will be sunny and 4 C.

Anticipate Tuesday to be mainly cloudy with some afternoon sun, and a high of 3 C.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday with a daytime high of 7 C.

To the South in the Similkameen, except fog throughout the day on Monday turning to sun in the afternoon with temperatures about 4 C.

More fog is forecast for Tuesday with a high of 4 C.

On Wednesday, a 60 per cent chance of showers is anticipated with a high of 3 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Community Champion keeping roots alive
Next story
City of Vernon supports variances with minimal opposition

Just Posted

Bail hearing put over for two Vernon murder suspects

The bail hearing for Richard Fairgrieve and Jacqueline Nicole Leavins was adjourned to Dec. 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

Trial begins for North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

The trial begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

Christmas ghosts haunt Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

A Christmas Carol runs at Powerhouse Theatre Nov. 28 to Dec. 8

Vernon Vipers tie it up late, lose in shootout

The Vernon Vipers dropped their Sunday matinee to the visiting Victoria Grizzlies 6-5 in a shootout.

Weekday weather update

A look at your weather for the week of Nov. 19 in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Vernon Community Champion keeping roots alive

“No matter where Chinese people go, they always maintain their values and their roots.”

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Food Action Society celebrates volunteers

Nov. 23 concert with vonReason open to the public

Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Vernon teams dominate in West Kelowna and Salmon Arm

Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

Most Read