Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

Residents from Princeton all the way to Salmon Arm woke up to sunshine Wednesday morning, but these clear skies aren’t expected to stick around.

Down in the Similkameen Valley, the sun will turn to rain this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind will also pick up later in the day, temperatures forecast to be about 18 C.

For Thursday, showers will continue with a daytime high of 15 C. Friday, more rain is anticipated, as temperatures dip to 12 C.

In the Okanagan, the wind is forecast to pick up this afternoon turning to rain this evening, the high 19 C.

Thursday, will start out cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and temperatures about 17 C.

Friday, rain is anticipated across the entire Okanagan and Shuswap.

It will be most sunny for Wednesday in the Shuswap with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight, the daytime high will be 18 C.

For Thursday, mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and 15 C.

