‘We’re winning, but we haven’t won yet,’ Vernon-Monashee MLA on COVID-19

MLA Eric Foster says COVID-19 restrictions may start easing by end of April.

The No. 1 question people have is when life can get back to normal.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster is hearing from lots of constituents concerned about how much longer COVID-19 will be impacting their lives and livelihoods.

“For the business community they are concerned about when they are going to be able to resume business,” Foster said.

While some services, such as bottle depots, have re-opened as an essential service, it will be a lot tougher for others to maintain social distancing practices.

“Dr. Bonnie Henry has said we’re not just going to open the floodgates one day,” said Foster of the Provincial Health Officer. “This is a staged, gradual thing.”

While many have been doing a great job of staying home, the battle is not over yet.

“We’re winning but we haven’t won yet,” Foster said. “We’re just going into the second period of the game here, we gotta keep the hammer down.

“I think it’ll be the end of the month before Dr. Henry really starts to loosen things up.”

Area businesses can have their say and gain some insight with top leaders and professionals this week.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is giving members a chance to speak directly with Foster and Coralee Oakes, official opposition critic for small business, Tuesday, April 21. The Town Hall Zoom session runs from 3:30-4:30 p.m., but space is limited. Register at vernonchamber.ca.

Foster wants to hear what people have to say, any ideas they may have, how they’re making out and how they are doing with any of the provincial assistance programs.

Businesses can then also take part in a webinar series reviewing the federal wage subsidy and other government response programs. The series starts Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m. with KPMG Vernon Tax Group members Will Anderson and Geoff Gibbons.

The chamber will also host a town hall with North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold on Thursday, April 30.

Meanwhile, Foster said the latest devastating news out of Nova Scotia makes our problems of having to stay inside seem minimal.

