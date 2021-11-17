Winner Brian Noble. (BC Lotto)

West Kelowna man $25,000 richer

Brian Noble won the money on a Keno ticket

A West Kelowna man is off on a vacation with his wife thanks to playing Keno.

Brian Noble returned home from walking his dog, on Sept. 9, to discover he had won $25,000 on a Keno draw.

“I got home, checked the ticket and realized I won,” he recalled

He purchased the winning ticket from the West Kelowna gas station on Main Street.

Noble said he plans to purchase a new TV with his prize money as well as put some away for a vacation.

