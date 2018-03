Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Spring is in the air and tulips are finally blooming.

This weekend marks a holiday for many, meaning an extra day or two off work and all the Easter events you can handle.

From Penticton to Salmon Arm, the whole family can go on Easter egg hunts.

If collecting chocolate isn’t your thing, then check out the plowing demo at O’Keefe Ranch, or the Monster energy Boarderstyle event at Silver Star.

For more information watch the video below.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.