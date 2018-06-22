What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

The weekend is here again, time to get out and enjoy some of the great community events happening in your neighbourhood.

If you’re down in Penticton be sure to check out the Beach City Cruise Car Show and find your hunk of burning love at the Elvis festival. Over in Kelowna, you will find pirates have taken over Okanagan Lake for the annual Boat for Hope event, and if your downtown before noon be sure to catch all those wine drinkers running through the vineyards during the Wine Country Half Marathon.

To the North you’ll find everything from horse shows, to dog agility courses, and even a seniors dance party in Armstrong.

Watch below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Just Posted

Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

Extended rainfall can damage cherry crops

Coldstream standoff suspect enters five guilty pleas

Accused man pleads guilty to five more counts from February standoff with police.

Vernon hosting Game On tourney at Village Green Hotel

Inaugural street hockey tournament faces off July 28

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Armstrong arson suspect elects for trial by judge alone

Colette M Leneveu will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 4 for an application

What’s happening

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

10 feet from home: B.C. grassfire offers stark reminder how quickly blazes burn

Kamloops woman among first people in B.C. to be told to evacuate home this wildfire season

Happy ending for orphaned bear cubs

Two orphaned bear cubs were captured in Castlegar and sent for rehabilitation.

Platform chosen for online B.C. cannabis sales

Ottawa-based company to create websites for when marijuana becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17

UPDATE: Police say story of pretend cops ‘arresting’ woman in CRA scam fake

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Tom Harris memorial fundraiser supports kids camps

Tom Harris Legacy Fund sends over 200 underpriviledged local kids to camp this summer.

City reminds residents of tax deadline

Vernon property tax deadline is July 3.

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Most Read