What’s happening around the North Okanagan

March 23
Haugen Community Healthcare Society meeting Thursday at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum, 3415 Pleasant Valley Rd. at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about. Help us keep our doctors in Armstrong & Spallumcheen. Volunteer and donors are needed! Visit our website at haugensociety.ca or Facebook. Feel free to email us for more information info@haugensociety.ca.
March 24
Sacred Circle gatherings on the fourth Friday of every month from 7-9:30 p.m. in the East Hill area. There are 10 spaces available for each circle and sacred reciprocity is $55. To join email illuminatedjourneysbc@gmail.com.
March 25
Women of Worth fundraising concert at First Baptist Church (corner of 15th Street and 32nd Avenue) on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. featuring jazz pianist Borha, Les Dawson cello, Carol Abernathy vocalist, Joyce Schmidt piano and Mary Coombe organ. Concert followed by refreshments. Join us for a wonderful afternoon of music. Admission is by donation.
Vernon Buddhist Temple will meet on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. We have been practicing Shin Buddhism for over 50 years. We meet in the Vernon Japanese Cultural Building, 4895 Bella Vista Rd. Please join us. If you have an questions please email vernonbuddhisttemple@gmail.com
Paddlewheel Hall Music Coffee House (final one of the season) Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. Doors open 6:30. Admission $5 cash. We have a full slate of performers ready to entertain you! Refreshments available. Cash bar (beer/wine) at 7813 Okanagan Landing Rd. www.paddlewheel.ca.
L.A.T.E. Live At The Elks monthly live music features Petunia & the Vipers. Tickets $25 available by etranser at liveattheelks@gmail.com. Doors open 7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support the hall so that the Elks can serve the community for another 100 years.
Poppa Dawg March 25 at the Vernon Jazz Club 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 for cabaret seating with a licensed bar. Tickets at VernonJazz.com.
March 28
Vernon Outdoors Club AGM at the Schubert Center, 7 p.m., Tuesday. All are welcome to attend. Come and find out more about hiking, biking, snowshoeing and other outdoor activities that this organization supports for its members. Annual membership registration for the year beginning April 1 is $33 and will be accepted at the meeting.
Kalamalka Fly Fishers Introduction to fly fishing course every Tuesday for five weeks, March 28-April 25 at Venture Training. Registration underway, maximum of 30 participants. Registration through Vernon Parks and Recreation. For more info visit kalflyfishers.ca.
March 30
Buoyant Buddies Dragon Boat Team hosting a Meet and Greet for any breast cancer survivors (and thrivers!) who may be interested in joining them for the 2023 paddling season. Team will be at the Vernon Public Library, Community Room from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 to welcome new members. Please come and join them for an evening of discussion and light refreshment. This is a fun-loving, hard-working group whose practices are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. on beautiful Swan Lake from April to September each year. For more information, call Lorinda at 604-379-5808.
Become a Foster Parent information session Thursday, 7 p.m. at the Vernon Library. Open your heart, open your home. Skilled caregivers are needed in the North Okanagan. Learn how you can make a difference through fostering. For more information, contact Okanagan Foster Parents Association noksupport@okfosterparents.ca 250-558-0939.
March 31
PIGS Canada’s Pink Floyd Fearless Tour Friday, March 31 @ Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the box office, 3800 33rd St., by phone 250-549-7469, or online at ticketseller.ca
April 1
Halina Artisan Fair Saturday April 1, support our local vendors and if you would like a table please contact us. All proceeds go right back into the Halina Centre. 250-542-2877.
Horsey Ladies Spring Tack Sale on Saturday, April 1 (no fooling) at the Armstrong Curling Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a table (in advance) and come sell your used (and new) tack and riding gear, saddles, clothing, driving harnesses, anything horse related! Free admission (no early birds please). For table bookings or more info, contact Nancy Roman 250-546-9922, or email nancyroman@telus.net.
ONGOING:
Taoist Tai Chi This practice helps people of all ages and all physical abilities to relax, build strength, flexibility and to find balance inside and out. Taoist Tai Chi improves all our circulatory systems so the body functions more efficiently resulting in better health and immunity to disease. Open for sessions Thursdays 9:30-11 a.m. and Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church. Contact us at bcinterior@taoist.org or 250-542-1781. Visit taoist.org to learn more.
Monday at the Arts the Towne Theatre presents Passengers In The Night on March 27 @ 2:45 and 6:15 p.m. Wine/cider/beer bar. Tickets at door and theTowne.ca. 19+ only.
Mah Jongg If you love games, you’ll love American Mah Jongg. The Vernon library hosts a weekly program that is free and open to the public, for both experienced and novice players at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in the magazine area on the second floor.
North Okanagan Wood Carvers meet every Tuesday, 1-4 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. Our year begins in September and goes until mid May. Beginners always welcome!
Vernon & District Garden Club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., in the Vernon Arts Centre, 2704 Highway 6 (Polson Park). There will be a guest speaker each meeting. Guests are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meet @ Alano Club (3204 Alexis Park Dr.) everyday 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. Also Mondays 7 p.m. (men’s) and Fridays 7 p.m. Meetings @ Peace Lutheran Church (1204 30th St.) Mondays 7 p.m. (women’s), Fridays 12 noon and Fridays 7 p.m. Meetings @ building #43 (2201 53rd Ave.) Tuesdays 7 p.m. Vernon Family Church (3508 25th Ave., back entrance) meets Thursdays 7 p.m. Vernon Treatment Centre (2810 48th Ave.) Saturdays 12 noon. Falkland Senior Centre meets Mondays at 7 p.m. Killiney Beach fire hall meetings Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Lumby Christian Church (1962 Maple St.) meets Wednesday’s @ 7 p.m. Armstrong meetings at Zion United Church (2315 P.V. Blvd.) Sundays, 7 p.m. For more info call 250-545-4933 or visit aa.org.
Scrabble’s Back! We delight in teaching ‘newbies’! Bring your dictionary, have fun, meet new friends, and even learn new words every Wednesday, 10 a.m., Vernon’s Schubert Centre. Everyone welcome. Masks appreciated.
Cribbage every Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at Vernon Lawn Bowling, Polson Park. Cost is $2 to play $2 for coffee & cookie and a nickel if you get 19 or skunked! Everybody welcome!
@VernonNews
jennifer.smith@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
North Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to doVernon
The annual People Place Garden Tour is coming up June 10. If you would like to have your garden featured, or can volunteer, call 250-558-6585 or email peopleplacesociety@gmail.com. (People Place photo)