What’s happening around the North Okanagan

Ethel Gamma was the winner of the English speech contest at her school in South Africa. Grannies à Gogo are seeking donations for a university education for this brilliant grade 12 student. She has earned many academic distinctions, has an avid thirst for knowledge, is extremely hard-working, lives with her unemployed mother in a shack, and plans to pursue medicine. To donate, go to https://granniesagogo.com/ethel , or mail a cheque to the Grannies à Gogo Treasurer addressed to the Ethel Gama Education Fund, Box 1652, Vernon, B.C., V1T 8C3. (Contributed)

March 18

Armstrong Quilters are hosting a quilt show called Quilting Opens Doors in recognition of International Quilt Day March 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The show will be hung at Towne Centre Mall 3495 Pleasant Valley Rd. Admission is by donation. Our show challenge is to create a placemat using a door fabric (that was provided) and we ask visitors to vote for their favourite by coin donation to the Foodbank so bring a handful of coins to choose your favourite. The placemats will then be gifted to a local area group home – so this is a win, win, win challenge.

Vernon Stamp Club meeting hosts the members and stamp dealers of the Okanagan Mainline Philatelic Association from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at People Place. The day’s program includes a door prize, catered light lunch at nominal cost, and a larger than usual selection of auction items. There is no admission fee.

MysticaFair Psychic Fair Now once a month on Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. at Okanagan Centre for Spiritual Living, 2913 29th Ave. We alternate each month between Vernon and Kelowna, featuring experienced local psychics offering readings and sessions. Admission $5 donation/fundraiser at the door for our non-profit hosts.

March 19

Meat Draws Sunday March 19 (and April 16) at the Vernon Elks Lodge. Doors open at 1 p.m. draw starts at 2, goes to 4 p.m. Bar and concession open. To reserve your table, call 250-549-1883.

March 20

Sonja Gaudet at CFUW Vernon ome celebrate spring by revitalizing your spirits with CFUW’s uplifting guest speaker, Sonja Gaudet. Sonja is a wife, mother, triple gold Paralympian, World Champion, Canadian Hall of Famer, peer support coordinator, and access specialist. She will be speaking on the topic of our well-being and the balance of ingredients important to it. It all starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Schubert Centre on Monday. Costs are $3 for the speaker or $5 if coffee is added. All are most welcome.

March 21

DamNation Okanagan Basin Water Board’s WaterWise outreach and education program presents online screening of DamNation, followed by a panel discussion on Tuesday, 6:30-9 p.m. Free event but limited registrations.

March 22

Drive-Thru Breakfast 21st annual United Way BC North Okanagan event. What if you could increase food security in your community while receiving a delicious breakfast bag filled with goodies and incredible prizes? Join us March 22, 6:30-9 a.m., where a minimum donation of $20 will get you a great breakfast, and potentially one of many amazing prizes hidden in select bags. Show your local love. Learn more at uwbc.ca. Presented by Total Restoration Services at Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre – 3914 32nd St.

March 23

Haugen Community Healthcare Society meeting Thursday at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum, 3415 Pleasant Valley Rd. at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about. Help us keep our doctors in Armstrong & Spallumcheen. Volunteer and donors are needed! Visit our website at haugensociety.ca or Facebook. Feel free to email us for more information info@haugensociety.ca.

March 24

Sacred Circle gatherings on the fourth Friday of every month from 7-9:30 p.m. in the East Hill area. There are 10 spaces available for each circle and sacred reciprocity is $55. To join email illuminatedjourneysbc@gmail.com.

March 25

Women of Worth fundraising concert at First Baptist Church (corner of 15th Street and 32nd Avenue) on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m. featuring jazz pianist Borha, Les Dawson cello, Carol Abernathy vocalist, Joyce Schmidt piano and Mary Coombe organ. Concert followed by refreshments. Join us for a wonderful afternoon of music. Admission is by donation.

Vernon Buddhist Temple will meet on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. We have been practicing Shin Buddhism for over 50 years. We meet in the Vernon Japanese Cultural Building, 4895 Bella Vista Rd. Please join us. If you have an questions please email vernonbuddhisttemple@gmail.com

Paddlewheel Hall Music Coffee House (final one of the season) Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. Doors open 6:30. Admission $5 cash. We have a full slate of performers ready to entertain you! Refreshments available. Cash bar (beer/wine) at 7813 Okanagan Landing Rd. www.paddlewheel.ca.

L.A.T.E. Live At The Elks monthly live music features Petunia & the Vipers. Tickets $25 available by etranser at liveattheelks@gmail.com. Doors open 7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to support the hall so that the Elks can serve the community for another 100 years.

Poppa Dawg March 25 at the Vernon Jazz Club 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 for cabaret seating with a licensed bar. Tickets at VernonJazz.com.

March 28

Vernon Outdoors Club AGM at the Schubert Center, 7 p.m., Tuesday. All are welcome to attend. Come and find out more about hiking, biking, snowshoeing and other outdoor activities that this organization supports for its members. Annual membership registration for the year beginning April 1 is $33 and will be accepted at the meeting.

Kalamalka Fly Fishers Introduction to fly fishing course every Tuesday for five weeks, March 28-April 25 at Venture Training. Registration underway, maximum of 30 participants. Registration through Vernon Parks and Recreation. For more info visit kalflyfishers.ca.

March 30

Buoyant Buddies Dragon Boat Team hosting a Meet and Greet for any breast cancer survivors (and thrivers!) who may be interested in joining them for the 2023 paddling season. Team will be at the Vernon Public Library, Community Room from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 to welcome new members. Please come and join them for an evening of discussion and light refreshment. This is a fun-loving, hard-working group whose practices are Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. on beautiful Swan Lake from April to September each year. For more information, call Lorinda at 604-379-5808.

Become a Foster Parent information session Thursday, 7 p.m. at the Vernon Library. Open your heart, open your home. Skilled caregivers are needed in the North Okanagan. Learn how you can make a difference through fostering. For more information, contact Okanagan Foster Parents Association noksupport@okfosterparents.ca 250-558-0939.

March 31

PIGS Canada’s Pink Floyd Fearless Tour Friday, March 31 @ Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the box office, 3800 33rd St., by phone 250-549-7469, or online at ticketseller.ca

April 1

Halina Artisan Fair Saturday April 1, support our local vendors and if you would like a table please contact us. All proceeds go right back into the Halina Centre. 250-542-2877.

Horsey Ladies Spring Tack Sale on Saturday, April 1 (no fooling) at the Armstrong Curling Club from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a table (in advance) and come sell your used (and new) tack and riding gear, saddles, clothing, driving harnesses, anything horse related! Free admission (no early birds please). For table bookings or more info, contact Nancy Roman 250-546-9922, or email nancyroman@telus.net.

Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club exhibition and sale of jewelry, rocks, and gemstones. The club encourages families and the general public to get out and enjoy the last day of spring break by exploring the wonderful setting of the Museum Saturday, April 1, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is by donation in support of the Lapidary club.

Easter Bunny photos Packman Opens Hearts in Vernon is hosting a picture with the Easter Bunny fundraiser at 3530 27th St. in the Co-op gas station parking lot 12-2 p.m. Pictures are by donation. Bring your camera or your phone and take as many pictures as you like. Easter goodies for the kids. Pet pictures also available. This is an outdoor event, rain or shine.

Shoparama Spring Market support budding entrepreneurs, crafters, and home based business. Baking too! Lots of new and unique products, all under one roof. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a yummy concession. Admission is free, however you are encouraged to bring cash donation for the Food Bank kettle. April 1, 10-6 and April 2, 10-5 now in two great rooms @ the Vernon Recreation Center, 3310 37 th Ave.

April 4

International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Canadians Suzie Vinnick and Charlie A’Court, and Australian Lloyd Spiegel On Stage Concert, ticketseller.ca.

April 16

Meat Draws Sunday April 16 at the Vernon Elks Lodge. Doors open at 1 p.m. draw starts at 2, goes to 4 p.m. Bar and concession open. To reserve your table, call 250-549-1883.

April 20

Connect Parent Thursdays – April 20 to June 22, 5:45-7:30 p.m. Dinner provided. NOYFSS group for parents with children and youth 8-18 years of age. It addresses changes that occur between parents and teens and helps them keep their relationship strong and positive. Connect is an evidenced-based approach that consistently produces significant improvements in parents feeling less stressed and more effective in parenting and seeing fewer behavior problems and better social functioning in their teens and/or preteens. To register email groups@noyfss.org or call 250-545-3572

Sept. 16

VSS Class of ‘73 reunion Can it really be 50 years? To attend the reunion at the Elks Hall send your contact info, name (maiden name included), email address and phone number to: vssclassof73@shaw.ca so we can send you all the details.

ONGOING:

Taoist Tai Chi This practice helps people of all ages and all physical abilities to relax, build strength, flexibility and to find balance inside and out. Taoist Tai Chi improves all our circulatory systems so the body functions more efficiently resulting in better health and immunity to disease. Open for sessions Thursdays 9:30-11 a.m. and Saturdays 10-11:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church. Contact us at bcinterior@taoist.org or 250-542-1781. Visit taoist.org to learn more.

Halina Activity Centre Mon: Floor curling, Tues: Bingo, Wed & Fri: Chair Zumba, Thurs: Dance, Fri: Carpet bowling. Check our site for more info halinacentre.com. Halina Artisan Fair Saturday April 1, support our local vendors and if you would like a table please contact us. All proceeds go right back into the Halina Centre. 250-542-2877

Monday at the Arts the Towne Theatre presents Passengers In The Night on March 27 @ 2:45 and 6:15 p.m. Wine/cider/beer bar. Tickets at door and theTowne.ca. 19+ only.

Vernon Area Newcomers monthly meeting first Tuesday of the month 6:15 p.m. at Vernon Public Library. new2vernon@gmail.com.

People Place Annual Garden Tour We are gearing up for our annual fundraiser. If you have a garden you’d like to see featured, let us know. We also need volunteers to host at each garden. Tour runs June 10. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m For info, call 250-558-6585 or email peopleplacesociety@gmail.com.

The Compassionate Friends (TCF) is an international, non-profit, non-denominational, self-help organization for parents who have experienced the death of a child at any age, from any cause. The meetings are held on the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the People Place. For more information contact Lainey at 587-343-1285 or Ramona at 250-308-5584. Or email Vernon@tcfcanada.net.

Mah Jongg If you love games, you’ll love American Mah Jongg. The Vernon library hosts a weekly program that is free and open to the public, for both experienced and novice players at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday in the magazine area on the second floor.

North Okanagan Wood Carvers meet every Tuesday, 1-4 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre. Our year begins in September and goes until mid May. Beginners always welcome!

BCOAPO Vernon Seniors Branch 6 meets every third tuesday of the month 1:30 p.m. at the Schubert Centre. Our motto is Seniors Helping Seniors and we invite you to join us in fellowship and to learn ways of improving your life as well as having a voice. For info call Margaret 250-545-0384.

Gallery Odin winter hours Wednesdays and Saturdays 1–6 p.m. at 215 Odin Rd., Silver Star Mountain.

Are you a single senior 65+, (widowed or divorced), looking to make new friends? Do you like to dance, play games, dine out, etc? We are open to your suggestions also. Come meet this friendly group every Wednesday 10 a.m. at Village Green Mall, food court (look for the sparkly centrepiece). Have questions contact Donna at pihowichd@gmail.com, 250-212-4546 or Sandy 250-558-7990. Looking forward to meeting you.

Substance Use First Aid free program at the Vernon library, delivered by Interior Health about how to support someone struggling with substance use. Informative and educational presentation focused on the different categories of substances: effects, risks and how to support someone under the influence. It also includes an overview of available harm reduction services, including medication, counselling and reversing an opioid overdose. The drop-in program takes place at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.

Vernon & District Garden Club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., in the Vernon Arts Centre, 2704 Highway 6 (Polson Park). There will be a guest speaker each meeting. Guests are welcome.

Vernon Turning Club meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 2 p.m. Meetings are held at the Men’s Shed, 7158 Meadowlark Rd. (just past the weigh scales). Meetings often include a demonstration of a project. New members are welcome.

Army Navy & Air Force Meat Draw Saturday’s 2 p.m., kitchen open!

Schubert Centre schedule with sing for your life, Tai Chi, yoga, floor curling and regular cards and exercise programs. We also have happy hour on Friday afternoons with live music.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays 7 p.m. @ Peace Lutheran Church (1204 30th Ave.) in person, Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Church (3300 Alexis Park Dr.) in person. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. in-person and Zoom meeting at Schubert Centre, ID 297150938, password 338604. For more information 250-545-4933

Alcoholics Anonymous meet @ Alano Club (3204 Alexis Park Dr.) everyday 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. Also Mondays 7 p.m. (men’s) and Fridays 7 p.m. Meetings @ Peace Lutheran Church (1204 30th St.) Mondays 7 p.m. (women’s), Fridays 12 noon and Fridays 7 p.m. Meetings @ building #43 (2201 53rd Ave.) Tuesdays 7 p.m. Vernon Family Church (3508 25th Ave., back entrance) meets Thursdays 7 p.m. Vernon Treatment Centre (2810 48th Ave.) Saturdays 12 noon. Falkland Senior Centre meets Mondays at 7 p.m. Killiney Beach fire hall meetings Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Lumby Christian Church (1962 Maple St.) meets Wednesday’s @ 7 p.m. Armstrong meetings at Zion United Church (2315 P.V. Blvd.) Sundays, 7 p.m. For more info call 250-545-4933 or visit aa.org.

Scrabble’s Back! We delight in teaching ‘newbies’! Bring your dictionary, have fun, meet new friends, and even learn new words every Wednesday, 10 a.m., Vernon’s Schubert Centre. Everyone welcome. Masks appreciated.

Cribbage every Wednesday 1-3:30 p.m. at Vernon Lawn Bowling, Polson Park. Cost is $2 to play $2 for coffee & cookie and a nickel if you get 19 or skunked! Everybody welcome!

Vernon & District Family History Society Resource centre at Peace Lutheran Church 1204 30th Ave. (lower level) is open Tuesday 10 a.m.-noon, and 7-9 p.m., Wednesday 10-noon and Saturday 1-3 p.m. Are you wondering about your family’s roots? Come in and start looking.

Monashee Toastmasters Lumby club meets online every second and fourth Tuesday 7 p.m. via Zoom. For more info contact Marena at 250-550-7124 or Mike at 250-547-9335, or visit https://1348085.toastmastersclubs.org

Vernon Toastmasters is meeting in person every Thursday at People Place (101-3402 27th Ave.) doors open at 7:15 p.m. meeting from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Toastmasters has for 98 years helped people from diverse backgrounds to become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. Guests welcome. Check out 1929.toastmastersclubs.org/ Send questions to hootyowl@shaw.ca

Hi Noon Toastmasters meets every Wednesdays noon until 1 p.m. via Zoom. For further information, contact Ken at 778-442-5461 or kbarrtm21@gmail.com.

Monday Night Vernon Toastmasters helps you build confidence by developing your speaking and leadership skills through their personalized educational program. Are you ready to move forward? Join us on Zoom the first and third Monday, 7 p.m. Contact Jackie at jaclow@telus.net.

Women’s Group for newcomers/immigrants every Thursday, 3:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Immigrant & Community Services Society. Childminding available for kids 12 and under. To register email zibragimova@vernonfrc.ca.

Hike and Cycle Maps Vernon Outdoors Club now has hike and cycle maps and route info online at vernonoutdoorsclub.org, click on the Resources tab on the home page. Maps and route info are available free as a community service for personal use.

Pregnancy Outreach Program continues to provide services to people who are pregnant and/or have a baby under six months old. Follow us on Facebook at Vernon Pregnancy Outreach Program, text us at 250-306-9954 or call us at 250-542-1247.

Santas Anonymous Society for birthdays and Christmas for underprivileged children in the North Okanagan ages 12 and under. Bring your child’s care card and make an appointment by calling 250-542-4448.

Huntington Society Okanagan Chapter relaunch! Looking for volunteers willing to participate in a Zoom meeting once a month, or as often as needed. Email Dan at hscokanagan@gmail.com.

Vernon Accordion Club meets Monday nights 7 to 9 p.m. at the Halina Centre. Bring your accordion and join us. Come listen or dancers come and dance to music that includes waltzes, polkas, foxtrots, schottisches and Latin. $3 a person for members or $5 non member. For info phone Nyla @ 250-546-3192.

Vernon Fiddlers Club is seeking new members who are developing or skilled in the old—time fiddle genre to jam, with a potential for performance at retirement homes and for old-time dances. Also seeking back-up players on guitar and piano who may have the opportunity to play lead. Call 250-306-8918.

