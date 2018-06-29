Penticton Western News editor Kristi Patton (left) and Sarah Tucker (right), graphic designer for Black Press Creative, with their Penticton Rotary Ribfest barbecue sauce submission. Marlee Tucker/Special to the Western News

Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

Penticton Western News enters the Penticton Rotary Ribfest sauce competition

The Rotary Penticton Ribfest kicks off today at Okanagan Lake Park as South Okanagan media throw down in a barbecue sauce contest.

Penticton Western News editor Kristi Patton and Black Press Creative graphic designer Sarah Tucker put their kitchen skills to the test creating a sauce. Reportedly some other media outlets used professional chefs to create their sauce for them.

The sauces will be judged by the pit bosses at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 29 as part of the opening ceremony.

Related: Grilling a Penticton Rotary ribber – sauce is still secret

