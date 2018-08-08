Staff at the Langley White Spot are gears up for Pirate Pak Day. This annual event is celebrated at all 62 locations. (Submitted photo)

White Spot celebrates ninth annual Pirate Pak Day

Proceeds help provide kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

On Aug. 15, buccaneers both young and young-at-heart can relive childhood memories by ordering an Adult Pirate Pak at 62 White Spot restaurants throughout British Columbia.

For the ninth consecutive year, a toonie from the sale of every Pirate Pak will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a local charity that provides kids and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities a unique summer camp experience.

“Pirate Pak Day is a big fundraising event for us, one that both our guests and staff look forward to every year,” said White Spot President Warren Erhart. “Money raised on this special day helps young mateys facing difficult challenges, and wouldn’t be possible without the participation of our valued guests. Everyone embraces the spirit of the day, with both staff and guests alike donning their swashbuckling best for the occasion.”

Pirate Pak Day has become an anticipated annual tradition that has raised over $660,000 since its inception and sent more than 400 hearties to camp. White Spot Week at Zajac Ranch runs from Aug. 20-23 and includes activities ranging from kayaking and climbing to swimming and horseback riding.

“Our long-standing partnership with White Spot provides a direct benefit to kids with medical needs,” said Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “Each year, we are grateful for White Spot’s Pirate Pak Day fundraiser, which helps provide life-changing summer camp experiences for children in B.C. and across Canada. I encourage everyone to enjoy a Pirate Pak on Aug. 15, so that as many deserving kids as possible can experience summer camp.”

On Aug. 15, the Adult Pirate Pak menu is available for both dine-in and take-out. White Spot will donate $2 from the sale of each Adult Pirate Pak. This includes a selection of burgers, sandwiches and more, all served in their iconic boat.

Each Pirate Pak Day menu item comes in the nostalgic Pirate Pak boat, with a bounty of fresh-cut ‘endless’ Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, soft drink, premium rich ice cream and of course, the treasured chocolate ‘gold’ coin. Vernon’s White Spot is located by the Vernon Square Mall.

