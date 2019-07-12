Wildfire resiliency information session offered in Vernon

CMHA Vernon to discuss wildfires and mental health with residents

The Canadian Mental Health Association-Vernon & District is inviting the public to talk about wildfire resilience.

Speakers will talk about wildfire preparedness, programs and services available in the community and ways to boost your mental health during the smoky season. There will also be time to ask the speakers any questions you may have.

Light refreshments, water and coffee will be provided.

For clarification or questions, contact Naaz Grewal at naaz.grewal@cmhavernon.ca or via phone at 250-542-3114 ext 226.

Related: The Smokanagan, Part three: Mental health effects

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.