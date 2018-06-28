Wine and Wild Things a thrilling success

A fundraiser different from all the rest did not disappoint on Saturday.

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things Fundraiser — Presented by Kelowna’s Nicola Wealth Management, was a huge success for the non-profit organization.

Set at the spectacular Lone Pine Ranch and Events Centre, this annual fundraiser was in support of Allan Brooks Nature Centre, promoting one’s appreciation of nature and increasing awareness of habitat conservation through environmental education and nature-related activities in the Okanagan region.

This year Wine and Wild Things raised just over $40,000 for the Nature Centre in one evening.

“We’re so thankful to our sponsors, partners and everyone who attended and participated! Thank you for supporting ABNC and helping keep nature in our future,” said Vicki Proulx, Events and Communications Coordinator at Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

This important fundraiser helps support ABNC’s continued delivery of youth and family-focused nature educational programming. A specific campaign during the evening also raised funds to help Allan Brooks continue to partner with local organizations such as NOYFSS, The Family Resource Centre and other non-profits, ensuring families can participate in nature education. These funds will be directed towards helping low-income families experience ABNC.

The centre offers a variety of exhibits, trails and breathtaking views and also brings in special shows such as The Raptors.

This is the last weekend you can catch The Raptors at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre before the birds take the summer off.

Flight demonstrations take place at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Or you can take part in a hands-on experience with the Encounter courses.

Sunday is the last chance to catch the birds before they fly home to Duncan for summer break. But they return to ABNC Sept. 14-Oct 6.

