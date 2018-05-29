Wings helps prevent animal cruelty with June fundraiser

Every pint of Fiji Blond beer sold, $1 of the sales will help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

The collective goal for the Pints for Paws fundraiser is $4,000.

During the month of June, all Wings restaurants and pubs across British Columbia are spreading their wings to help protect and enhance the quality of life for local animals.

For every pint of Fiji Blond beer, the restaurant’s house brew, sold, $1 of the sales will go directly to local BCSPCA locations in markets where there is a Wings location.

This is the first year Wings will be running the fundraiser, Pints for Paws, in support of the BCSPCA and all 10 BC locations will be participating with hopes to reach a collective goal of $4,000.

The Marketing Team at GoldWings Entertainment Ltd., the parent company for Wings Restaurants & Pubs, hopes Pints for Paws will become an annual fundraising event. The team at GoldWings selected to run this program company-wide for the month of June since there were no other major fundraisers going on for the BCSPCA.

“June is the official start of summer, so why not help prevent animal cruelty by simply having a cold beer on a hot summer day,” said Jeff Perham, Brand & Marketing Manager for GoldWings.

“Everyone who works for Wings or GoldWings is very passionate about giving back to local communities and we are all animal lovers, so it just made sense to reach out to the BCSPCA. We thought about doing the program for only one night, but we wanted to make it as big as possible in hopes to reach our $4,000 goal.”

Participating markets include Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Vancouver, Kelowna, Vernon, Quesnel, and Terrace. For specific store hours and locations, please visit www.greatwings.ca/PintsforPaws

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.