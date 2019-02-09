Winter Carnival chili champions crowned

Station BBQ and The Fig take top honours in the popular chili Winter Carnival competition.

The 10th Annual Chili Cook-Off , organized by the DVA, took place Saturday in downtown Vernon.

475 ticket holders and nine businesses took part in the sold-out chili competition.

Little Tex, Station BBQ, Ratio, Eatology, The Kal, Marten Brewpub, Naked Pig, The Arcadian Kitchen and The Fig all put their best recipes on the table:

Three awards were up for grabs today: People’s Choice, Team Spirit and Judge’s Choice.

Following a count, it was determined Station BBQ won both People’s Choice with 106 votes and Team Spirit with 151 votes but The Fig won over the judges earning the Judge’s Choice Award. An honourable went to Eatology, who garnered 122 votes for the Team Spirit Award.

“We would like to thank the businesses as well as all 475 attendees for making the 10th annual event a successful one,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA Events and Promotions Coordinator. “It was great to see so many people out having fun in the downtown core.”

The judge panel was composed of Akbal Mund of the City of Vernon, Susan Lehman of the DVA, Keli Westgate of Spa Hills Compost, Shannon Horton of the CDAC, Melanie O’Hara of 107.5 Beach Radio, Dr. Steve Piper from Monashee Health Collective, Dina Mostat of the DVA and Dudley Coulter from the DVA.

The event is part of the Vernon Winter Carnival and 50 per cent of the proceeds go towards supporting the Community Dental Access Centre (CDAC).

