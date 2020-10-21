Witches float for a good cause in the North Shuswap

Costumed paddlers turned heads on the north arm of Shuswap Lake while raising money for charity

Paddlers donned witch costumes a week ahead of Halloween for an event raising funds for the North Shuswap Christmas Hamper. (Sue Stilling photo)

A group of witchy paddlers worried not about melting when they took to the water to raise funds for the North Shuswap Christmas Food Hamper.

A group of women donned their best black cloaks and pointed hats before getting in kayaks and on paddle boards for the Oct. 20 fundraising event.

The second annual event grew from the first year with 18 paddling witches compared to 10 in 2019.

The paddle itself brought in approximately $800, but the opportunities to give are not over yet. Event organizer Charlotte Smith said the witches’ goal is to raise $5,000. She said those interested in donating can email nshuwitches@gmail.com.

In addition to cash donations, boxes for donations of non-perishable food will be set up at participating businesses in the North Shuswap. Smith said on Nov. 20 the food donations will be collected and a final tally of cash donations will be taken.



