(Katie Metzger/Morning Star stock photo)

Women’s self defence course offered in Vernon

The session will be held at Ladies World on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Ladies World Health and Fitness has teamed up Green Dragon Kung Fu Club of Vernon are bringing a women’s self defence course to Vernon.

The event will be held at Ladies World on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Those interested don’t have to be a member to take the course.

The session will be taught by Green Dragons head instructor, Dr. Jerry Pyrozko and his assistants. All proceeds will be donated to Vernon’s Transition House Society – a non-profit organization that provides shelter/services to women seeking safety from abuse in their relationship and survivors of sexual assault.

Dr. Jerry Pyrozko has taught several Self Defence courses for a similar cause and Ladies World has been a long time supporter.

To sign up for the course contact Ladies World at 4406-27th Street in Vernon or by telephone at (250) 503-2363.

