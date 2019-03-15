Wood heating workshop returns

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Lavington Life Society, the B.C. Government, the B.C. Lung Association, the Village of Lumby and the District of Coldstream would like everyone who heats their home with wood to learn about efficient wood burning practices and cleaner burning technology.

A free Wood Heating Workshop is being offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, located at 9909 Kalamalka Lake Road.

Attendees will learn about Wood Stove Exchange Rebates in Coldstream and Lumby, upgrading wood burning appliance, cleaner burning technology, loading the firebox and chimney care. After the workshop, people then have the opportunity to talk with local retailers about upgrading your old stove.

There will be Door Prizes donated by Ace Home Building Centre-Lumby, Home Building Centre-Vernon, Stonecast Indoor/Outdoor Impressions Ltd., Sunfire Systems Ltd., and Vernon Stone and Fireplaces Ltd.

Pre-register by contacting cswoodstove@shaw.ca or call 250-558-8207 and get a chance to win one cord of seasoned firewood, log stackers or a moisture meter.

