(Black Press- Stock Photo)

Wood heating workshop returns

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Lavington Life Society, the B.C. Government, the B.C. Lung Association, the Village of Lumby and the District of Coldstream would like everyone who heats their home with wood to learn about efficient wood burning practices and cleaner burning technology.

A free Wood Heating Workshop is being offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, located at 9909 Kalamalka Lake Road.

Attendees will learn about Wood Stove Exchange Rebates in Coldstream and Lumby, upgrading wood burning appliance, cleaner burning technology, loading the firebox and chimney care. After the workshop, people then have the opportunity to talk with local retailers about upgrading your old stove.

There will be Door Prizes donated by Ace Home Building Centre-Lumby, Home Building Centre-Vernon, Stonecast Indoor/Outdoor Impressions Ltd., Sunfire Systems Ltd., and Vernon Stone and Fireplaces Ltd.

Pre-register by contacting cswoodstove@shaw.ca or call 250-558-8207 and get a chance to win one cord of seasoned firewood, log stackers or a moisture meter.

Related: Lumby hosting free wood heating workshop

Related: B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP Appreciation Day campaign continues in Vernon

Just Posted

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Vernon neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Wood heating workshop returns

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Enderby job fair overwhelming success

North Okanagan event at Splatsin Centre sees some hired on the spot

Okanagan mascots battle in inaugural event

The event takes place May 10 -12 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Morton: Arming children with language to combat predators

During the interview of a lifetime with Tarana Burke, founder of the… Continue reading

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Most Read