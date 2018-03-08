Work BC helps North Okanagan students Find their Fit

Grade 11 student McKenna Robertson was one of dozens of Okanagan students invited to WorkBC’s Find Your Fit workshop at Kalamalka Secondary School in Coldstream on Thursday.The workshop is one of several touring the province with the goal of offering students valuable hands-on experience with helpful career-planning tools. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Young people in Greater Vernon were given the opportunity to discover the skills they will need for in-demand occupations at WorkBC’s Career Education Day, held Thursday at Kalamalka Secondary School.

Career Education Day is a day where students in Grades 10 to 12 can explore, experience and learn about a variety of careers through hands-on programs, business experts, post-secondary institutions and more.

Part of the event includes Find Your Fit, which was open to the public from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Find Your Fit is part of B.C.’s Skills for Jobs Blueprint commitment to re-engineer education and deliver the skilled workforce needed in B.C.’s growing economy. The tour has had more than 200,000 participants so far, and will be in Kelowna on March 15.

To find out more information about Find Your Fit, visit: www.findyourfittour.ca

