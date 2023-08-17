Work to enhance Armstrong wetland begins

Work has begun to enhance a wetland area in Armstrong.

The Armstrong Wetlands Association has started work on a new project right in the centre of the city.

“We are enhancing an existing city-owned wetland and creating a more biodiverse and accessible wetland habitat,” said Jill de la Salle, president of the association. “The property is bordered on the east by Okanagan Street and links an already existing trail along Meighan Creek with Huculak Park to the west.”

The Okanagan Street Wetland Project will take several years to complete and includes the excavating of a small pond in an area now dominated by cattails, followed by creating a mound and planting a variety of native grasses, trees and shrubs.

A boardwalk and observation platform will be constructed in 2025, improving accessibility to the area. Signs about the local wetland and its inhabitants will also be installed to provide interesting and educational information to visitors.

The project is supported by the City of Armstrong, the Okanagan Basin Water Board, BC Wildlife Federation, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the local Co-op.

EnvironmentNatureNorth Okanagan Regional District