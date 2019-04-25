File photo. (Image: Judie Steeves)

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

A presentation about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan is coming to Vernon.

It will contain practical information for people who want to make changes to an existing landscape or create a new landscape, as well as for those who are new to gardening in the Okanagan, by using less water. Experts assert that almost any style of gardening is possible using water-wise horticultural principles.

Okanagan xeriscape specialist, Eva Antonijevic uses her extensive photo collection to illustrate the principles of water-wise landscape design and planning, soil improvement, practical turf areas, efficient irrigation, use of mulch, good maintenance, and appropriate plant selection. This workshop aims to teach locals how to get started with creating a xeriscape landscape and where to find further information.

Registration is required. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Allan Brooks Nature Centre. Those interested can purchase tickets online or register by calling 250-260-4227. Tickets cost $25.

Related: Xeriscaping can create beautiful yards

Related: MAKE WATER WORK: Xeriscape works for longtime gardener

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Have a Heart Radiothon returns

Just Posted

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

North Okanagan men flee police, crash into barrier

Police in Kamloops attempted to pull over a vehicle driving erratically

New Vernon business takes home Enterprize Challenge award

FILL - refillable cleaning and hygiene products coming to the community

Arrest made in off-road Vernon park detour

RCMP air services helps track down 36-year-old suspect

O’Keefe Ranch animal pen relocation project gains grant

Okanagan Basin Water Board supports the project, gives $5,182 grant.

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Workshop digs up water wise gardens

Learn about Xeriscape gardening in the Okanagan

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Alberta woman killed in Highway 3 crash near Manning Park

Crash closed highway for hours

Most Read