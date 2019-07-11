Workshop helps Vernon caregivers explore grief and loss

Vernon residents with dementia, their family members, caregivers, and staff who support them all experience some form of grief throughout the progression of the disease.
Ambiguous loss is the set of feelings commonly experienced while grieving over the person living with dementia being cared for. It may feel like they are leaving a little bit each day.
To help Vernon residents better understand their feelings, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free interactive workshop to the city on Tuesday, July 16.
The Dementia Dialogues session is a facilitated discussion, encouraging caregivers to discuss their loss and grief as they witness the progression of their family member’s dementia.
The free session runs from 10 a.m. to noon at The People Place, 3402 – 27 Ave. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or acampbell@alzheimerbc.org.
Dementia Dialogues are unique interactive learning opportunities for family caregivers. With the help of a facilitator, they connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.
If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).
