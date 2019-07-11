Workshop helps Vernon caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

Vernon residents with dementia, their family members, caregivers, and staff who support them all experience some form of grief throughout the progression of the disease.

Ambiguous loss is the set of feelings commonly experienced while grieving over the person living with dementia being cared for. It may feel like they are leaving a little bit each day.

To help Vernon residents better understand their feelings, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free interactive workshop to the city on Tuesday, July 16.

The Dementia Dialogues session is a facilitated discussion, encouraging caregivers to discuss their loss and grief as they witness the progression of their family member’s dementia.

The free session runs from 10 a.m. to noon at The People Place, 3402 – 27 Ave. Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or acampbell@alzheimerbc.org.

Dementia Dialogues are unique interactive learning opportunities for family caregivers. With the help of a facilitator, they connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding by the Collings Family Foundation, The R.K. Grant Family Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, Provincial Employees Community Service Fund, the Kapler-Carter Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Diane Harwood Memorial Trust, Lewis Family Fund, The Clark Family Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, the Lecky Foundation, and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

Dementia Dialogues are offered through the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link dementia support, which connects individuals living with dementia, their family and friends to programs and services at any stage of the disease.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

READ MORE: Workshop will show Vernon residents living with dementia how to capture their story

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk
Next story
VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

Just Posted

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Vernon

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Vernon caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

VJH Foundation to host annual Charity Classic

People are encouraged to register now as the event is already two-thirds full

Vernon Tolko United U15 boys dominate B.C. finals

Team wins provincial championship and Fair Play Award without conceding a goal against

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Starbuds to open in July

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

OGO e-scooters zooming into the Okanagan

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12 in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read