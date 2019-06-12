Workshop will show Vernon residents living with dementia how to capture their story

The free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop will take place on June 18

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering a workshop in Vernon to help people living with early symptoms of dementia capture their story.

The workshop, Personhood, will take place on Tuesday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The People Place on 27th Avenue as part of the society’s Dementia Dialogues series.

The workshop will explore strategies for capturing personal stories, which may include interests, accomplishments and hopes for the future.

The workshop is free and open to people living with early symptoms of dementia as well as care partners.

Pre-registration is required by contacting 250-860-0305 (toll- free 1-800-634-3399) or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

