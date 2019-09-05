Silver Spitfire makes special landing at Kelowna Airport

The Spitfire is a British fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force in the Second World War

It was a beautiful day for aviation fans as the 1943 Silver Spitfire made a stop at the Kelowna Airport Thursday.

People from all over the Okanagan area came to take pictures and meet the crew of the classic Second World War fighter jet team.

Among the fans in attendance was Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, who is also a member of the Kelowna Flying Club. Fuhr says that seeing the plane take flight in person is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“As cool as the airplane looks, what is even cooler is how it sounds,” said Fuhr. “There’s nothing that sounds like a V12 Merlin supercharged engine. This is great for the community, many people will never see this plane again, it’s a piece of history.”

The Spitfire is a British, single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during and after the Second World War.

The 72- year old aircraft has been stripped of its firearms, coated silver and restored. The Spitfire began its journey in London, England on Aug. 5. with the agenda of traveling the world in a four-month span.

David McElroy, the president of the Kelowna Flying Club, strongly advocated for the plane to land in Kelowna.

McElroy said it was very important for the community to have a chance to see the aircraft.

“This is probably the most beautiful airplane in the world right now,” he said.

“A Spitfire has never before flown around the world and will never happen again. That’s why this is such a monumental event.”

The aircraft departed from Kelowna at about 2:30 p.m and is heading north.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.