Queens Park Child Care Centre in Penticton on July 27 (Photo - YMCA of Okanagan/Facebook)

‘Y’ in the Okanagan gets a name change

“The Y is always evolving”

The YMCA has some big plans for the future, which began with a name change.

On Thursday (Aug. 11), it was announced that the YMCA of Okanagan will now be known as the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. YMCA members received the news of the name change via email on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“The Y is always evolving, and we don’t want to be limited by our name in terms of the communities we serve,” said Allyson Graf, CEO, YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “We do, however, assure our community that we will remain the same Y, with the same mission to strengthen the foundations of communities.”

For now, the charity has no plans of changing their programs that they deliver through the central and south Okanagan.

“Our communities are facing significant challenges including isolation, declining mental health, and inactivity,” said Graf. “Along with our partners, donors and other incredible charitable organizations, we are working to support our community and citizens.”

