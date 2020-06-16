Take Time for Seniors video features Revelstoke youths Claire Brown and Aiden Hill, as well as a number of seniors in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Emotional abuse, physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse.

These are forms elder abuse can take.

“We all have a role to play in helping to eliminate elder abuse by educating ourselves on the signs and symptoms of elder abuse and reporting concerns to the appropriate people,” said B.C.’s seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 on June 15.

In an effort to help educate youth on elder abuse and neglect, the Revelstoke Community Response Network recently released a video titled Take Time for Seniors.

The video is meant to build empathy, curiosity and interest towards seniors and their stories. It features Revelstoke youths Claire Brown and Aiden Hill, as well as a number of seniors in Revelstoke.

A survey in 2016 by the National Initiative for the Care of the Elderly suggested 766,000 Canadian seniors were abused the year prior.

In May, the Canadian military discovered horrific allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, when they were called in to help the provincial system. The military provided a graphic report to the provincial and federal government of residents being bullied, drugged, improperly fed and left for days in soiled bedding.

More than 3,000 care home residents have died in Canada due to COVID-19.

Read more: ‘You are not alone’: B.C. pledges $500K to help family caregivers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Read more: B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society said the Shuswap Community Resource Network, a group of community members and organizations, will continue building awareness and educating seniors, friends, family and community agencies on how to recognize the signs of abuse and neglect and where to go for support.

If you are being abused or think you know someone who is, here’s help.

• If in immediate danger, call 911.

• Seniors Abuse & Information Line (SAIL). SAIL is a safe place for older adults, and those who care about them, to talk to someone about situations where they feel they are being abused or mistreated, or to receive information about elder abuse prevention. Available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (excluding holidays). Phone: 604-437-1940 or toll-free: 1-866-437-1940. Language interpretation is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• BC Seniors Advocate. The Office of the Seniors Advocate monitors and analyzes seniors services and issues in B.C., and makes recommendations to government and service providers to address systemic issues. Call toll-free: 1-877-952-3181 or visit website: https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/

• 211 BC – Resources directory in B.C. This service is free, confidential, multilingual, and available 24/7. Phone 2-1-1 to talk with an information & referral specialist or visit website: www.bc211.ca.

• Call the Shuswap Better at Home programs: 250-253-2749 or visit the website.

• Visit local Senior’s Resource Centres

• Contact the SAFE Society at www.safesociety.ca or by calling 250-832-9616.

The Seniors Advocate provides information on Privacy Tips for Seniors as well as Understanding Elder Financial Abuse.

The BC Association of Community Response Networks website also provides resources.

Jane Shirley emphasizes that community connection and awareness are key to identifying and preventing all manners of abuse and neglect.

– With files from the Revelstoke Review


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon ArmSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Just Posted

Coldstream resident asks for temporary boating refrain

Lauren Lypchuk would like boats to stay off north end of Kal Lake to protect properties, shoreline

Vernon road down to single-lane traffic Thursday

Pleasant Valley Road at 48th Avenue will be single-lane alternating from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues to host free virtual festival with Black Press Media

New and archival footage to comprise two-hour shows running Aug. 14 to 16

Vernon player to battle for North Stars

Kevin-Thomas Walters leaves North Okanagan Knights for Junior A team in Saskatchewan

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Okanagan to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Lucky To Go and Kabu Ride are first coming to Kelowna in July and August

Kelowna student wins $100,000 UBC scholarship

‘Winning this award has definitely changed my life,’ said James Ropotar

One in hospital following motor home fire near Oliver

A dog succumbed to its injuries as a result of the fire

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

Lake Country firefighters climb mountain in lieu of stairs

International fundraiser goes online in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Resources for detecting, stopping abuse highlighted on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Most Read