Young historians explore Canadian culture at Mission Hill Heritage Fair

Tim Horton, Shania Twain, residential schools, women’s rights, and the founder of Greenpeace, are just a few a wide range of subjects covered by more than 100 eager young historians at Mission Hill Elementary School’s first annual Heritage Fair on March 9.

Each participant was asked to select a moment in Canadian history or a person that was relevant to them —research and conduct interviews, and present their findings to judges, teachers and peers at the fair.

The fair, which included students from Grades 4 – 7, is the culmination of several months of research each participating student was required carry out to complete their project.

Out the 150 students participating, 21 will be selected to advance to the Vernon and District Heritage Fair in April.

WATCH:

Mission Hill Elementary School student, Brooklyn Ayres explains why she chose musician Shania Twain as the subject of her Heritage Fair project.

WATCH:

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Mission Hill Elementary School student, Meerub Siddique, is one of 150 students to display her project in the school’s first annual Heritage Fair on March 9. Siddique spent months researching women’s rights for her presentation, and hopes to advance to the provincial fair later this year. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Misson Hill Elementary School student, Trinstin Munroe-Henrickson explains his project on the 223 Red Lion Squadron, to Bette Craig during the school’s Heritage Fair open house on Friday afternoon. The fair included 150 students. Twenty-one students and their projects will be selected to advance to the Vernon Fair in April.(Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Grade 7 student, Aisha Akhtar proudly displays her project on Tim Horton during the Mission Hill Elementary School Heritage Fair open house on Friday afternoon. Akhtar is one of 150 students participating in the fair. Twenty-one students and their projects will be selected to advance to the Vernon (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Just Posted

Enterprize top-10 announced

Community Futures North Okanagan offers $35,000

It’s beetle season in Lake Country

Boxelder beetles are coming out from the warmth of the tree roots

St. Patrick sets a good example

There’s more to St. Patrick’s Day than green beer and leprechauns

OUR VIEW: Taking on distracted driving a worthwhile endeavour

Any initiative to keep people paying attention to the road instead of their phone is a good one

Seniors prefer funeral to lifestyle planning

Survey finds 73% of seniors have a will, only 13% have long-term care plan

Young historians explore Canadian culture at Mission Hill Heritage Fair

Young historians

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

UPDATED: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Most Read