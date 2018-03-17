Young historians explore Canadian culture at Mission Hill Heritage Fair

Tim Horton, Shania Twain, residential schools, women’s rights, and the founder of Greenpeace, are just a few a wide range of subjects covered by more than 100 eager young historians at Mission Hill Elementary School’s first annual Heritage Fair on March 9.

Each participant was asked to select a moment in Canadian history or a person that was relevant to them —research and conduct interviews, and present their findings to judges, teachers and peers at the fair.

The fair, which included students from Grades 4 – 7, is the culmination of several months of research each participating student was required carry out to complete their project.

Out the 150 students participating, 21 will be selected to advance to the Vernon and District Heritage Fair in April.

Mission Hill Elementary School student, Brooklyn Ayres explains why she chose musician Shania Twain as the subject of her Heritage Fair project.

Mission Hill Elementary School student, Meerub Siddique, is one of 150 students to display her project in the school’s first annual Heritage Fair on March 9. Siddique spent months researching women’s rights for her presentation, and hopes to advance to the provincial fair later this year. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Misson Hill Elementary School student, Trinstin Munroe-Henrickson explains his project on the 223 Red Lion Squadron, to Bette Craig during the school’s Heritage Fair open house on Friday afternoon. The fair included 150 students. Twenty-one students and their projects will be selected to advance to the Vernon Fair in April.(Erin Christie/Morning Star)