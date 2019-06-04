Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

About 5:15 a.m. Monday, June 3, photographer Kristall Burgess captured images of this cow moose strolling near her home in Canoe.
Photographer Kristall Burgess and her spouse Rob were enjoying an early morning coffee in their Canoe home earlier this week when an unexpected visitor passed by.

It was about 5:15 a.m. on Monday, June 3. Rob, a hunter, recognized the pitter patter of large feet outside and suggested she grab her camera.

The passerby, a cow moose, was strolling around in the vicinity of 50th and 70th Streets NE so Kristall followed her, giving the animal lots of space as she knows they can be dangerous.

“I was probably 100 feet away, being really respectful,” she says.

Kristall followed it down an alley and then it ducked into a lot. She assumed it was going to keep going through.

However, the moose, out of view, had stopped, so they found themselves closer than either had expected.

“It just stood there and looked at me – I took a couple of steps backward, it took a couple of steps backward.”

And then off it went.

She says it was shedding some hair but looked good and healthy.

A couple of people saw a young moose running around the Canoe area last year, so they think it might be the same one.

