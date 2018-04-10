Your Shuswap with Rochelle Dale

Find out what people in your community love about the Shuswap and Salmon Arm

The Salmon Arm Observer is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Salmon Arm and the Shuswap and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Rochelle Dale, who was born and raised in Salmon Arm.

Dale works at Remax Shuswap and have been providing real estate services in the area for over 25 years. She has found that working with both newcomers to our community and the locals gives her extensive insight as to why people want to call this area their home.

Find out what Dale thinks about her community in the Shuswap.

When someone says ‘the Shuswap’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

The word PROUD……..I pinch myself some days and wonder how lucky I am to live here.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Continue to entice innovative technology companies and manufacturing businesses to Salmon Arm so we can keep our young people working in our community.

What’s your favourite local company?

Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union (SASCU) would be the one that exemplifies what I think a great local company should be. Not only do they employee 140 people, their company values reflect my own. Their involvement in the community in embedded everywhere.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Salmon Arm?

As a Realtor, I have been asked to point out the highlights of our community numerous times to potential employees wanting to move to the area. I show them the best we have to offer and typically they are already planning their move before I am finished the tour.

To be honest, there is so much to recommend I would not know where to start, certainly the Salmon Arm Wharf and Bird Sanctuary, McGuire Lake and Canoe Beach.

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

In the next 20 years I expect we will increase our population another 10,000 people. Salmon Arm’s growth has always been slow and steady.

Access to the waterfront by overpass or underpass will finally come to fruition.

A robust technology sector will be established.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter