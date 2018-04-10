Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

The Vernon Morning Star is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Vernon.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Vernon and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Melody Martin.

Martin is a Harvard Law graduate who moved to Vernon, four years ago, after practicing ICBC law in the Lower Mainland.

She recently opened her own law firm in Vernon, Martin Estate and Injury Law. Martin is also the President of Vernon Women in Business, a non-profit networking group.

“I am passionate about supporting local small businesses,” she said.

Find out what Martin thinks about her community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Vernon’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

People like to say Vernon is Kelowna’s blue-collar cousin. But it’s actually a hidden treasure. Unspoiled natural beauty and tons of opportunity for growth.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Drug addiction impacts on homelessness, safety and needles downtown. There is no easy answer but we’ve got to take this on together.

What’s your favourite local company?

The Happy Buddha Belly plant-based food truck! It’s owned by two awesome young Vernon foodie entrepreneurs, Camella and Jamie.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Vernon?

Kalamalka Lake Davison Orchards Downtown Vernon

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

We can’t keep this secret much longer; there will be many more people living here in 20 years. I will miss small town life and personally knowing half the people on the Vernon Facebook Community Forum! But anyone who moves here will fall in love with Vernon too.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.