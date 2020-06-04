Andrew Frederick cleans up garbage in Girourd Park while school was out of session this spring. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Youth gives Vernon park a COVID clean

Girourd Park was a mess before Andrew Frederick moved to the area

With schools closed for more than two months, a Vernon teen put his extra time to good use during his COVID-19 down time.

Andrew Frederick, 14, had recently moved to the Harwood area when classes were cancelled after spring break.

He noticed there was a nice playground and greenspace nearby, Girourd Park, but it was littered with garbage.

“It was really dirty, garbage and cups all over the creek. It was gross,” said the Grade 9 W.L. Seaton student, who missed his friends and even gym class.

His stepmother and dad jokingly told him he should clean it up. But to their surprise, he did.

“He’s been doing it everyday now,” stepmother Betty Frederick said. “Everyday he goes out and fills a bag of garbage.”

For almost three months straight, Andrew would head out once a day for a stroll through the neighbourhood park to clean it up.

“At first, I started with a glove and then my grandma gave me this stick to use,” he said of the trash collector.

While there’s still the odd piece of litter at the 20th Street park, it looks a lot nicer than when they moved in.

“Every small little thing can make a big difference,” said Betty.

READ MORE: First week back to class at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Vernon business parked by COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFamily ParksOutdoorsSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Okanagan Landing museum opens doors

Just Posted

Youth gives Vernon park a COVID clean

Girourd Park was a mess before Andrew Frederick moved to the area

Okanagan Landing museum opens doors

Float back in time to 1914 when sternwheelers transported goods up and down the valley

Road closed for Lumby grads to paint Cop Hill

‘It’s going to be awesome,’ Lumby mayor says

School zones in effect: Vernon RCMP

Schools reopen amid COVID and police out to enforce 30 km/h speed limit

Bigger bucks to battle noxious weeds in North Okanagan

Three levels of service to up the ante against invasive species to be presented to GVAC

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97 on June 1

Kelowna council greenlights ‘The Wedge’

The wedge-shaped building will be built at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Kelowna BC SPCA busy throughout pandemic

Branch manager Sean Hogan said they have a good problem right now

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Boomer Talk: The art and science of relaxation

Meditation is a great way to stay relaxed and fight anxiety

Most Read