Zirka Ukrainian Dancers to represent Vernon in B.C. festival

The 12-member Zirka Ukrainian Dancers of the Okanagan Valley will be representing Vernon and area at the B.C. Ukrainian Cultural Festival, taking place on Saturday, May 4 in Mission, B.C.

The Festival will take place at the Heritage Park Educational & Cultural Complex in that Fraser Valley community and offers musical entertainment throughout the venue, a kitchen providing Ukrainian cuisine (including perogies, cabbage rolls, etc.), displays of Ukrainian arts and crafts, vendors, a play area for kids, and more.

WATCH: video from the 2018 B.C. Ukrainian Cultural Festival

Three hundred dancers in troupes from all areas of the province will be performing adjudicated dances from all regions of Ukraine in the complex’s Clarke Theatre.

