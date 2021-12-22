Christmas tree (unsplash)

‘Twas The Night Before Christmas – A Princeton poem

And all through Prince Town not a creature was stirring…

’Twas the Night Before Christmas

And all through Prince Town

Not a creature was stirring

There was no one around.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that big fat cheques from the province soon would be there.

The mayor was nestled all snug in his bed

While visions of an entire day off danced in his head.

When on Old Hedley Road there arose such a clatter

Spencer sprang from his bed to see what was the matter.

The moon on the crest of the new fallen snow

Reminded him of ploughing, or they’d be no way to go.

Then what to his wondering eyes should appear

But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny mule deer.

Then in a twinkling he heard on the roof

The prancing and pawing of each little hoof.

As he drew in his head and was turning around

Down the chimney Santa Claus came with a bound.

His eyes how they twinkled, his dimples how merry.

But the mayor stepped back, his own face was wary.

“No no,” said St. Nick. “It’s all for the best.

I promise I’ve just had a negative test.”

Brushing soot from his jacket, he admired the tree.

“Sorry I’m late, but I took Highway 3.”

And then from his pocket he pulled out his fist.

It clutched a thick scroll, a very long list.

“Let’s see what you need,” the old elf muttered.

He scanned through the paper and started to stutter.

“These..are..um…tall orders. This is a lot.

Most of these asks are for things I don’t got.

Stoplights and dikes, equipment and roads

Mental health care, sewers, water. It’s loads.

I don’t when I could make this arrive

But I will for sure have a word, when I hit Sussex Drive.”

Then laying a finger aside of his nose

Up the chimney Santa Claus rose.

But Spencer heard him exclaim, as the team moved along

“You’ve done awesome, Mr. Mayor. Stay Princeton Strong.”

– Black Press

