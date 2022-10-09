Coldstream candidates surveyed on important issues

Candidates were invited to complete a questionnaire to share their views on a variety of topics

Candidates for Coldstream council were invited to complete a questionnaire to share their views on a variety of issues affecting the community.

Ruth Hoyte has been acclaimed as Coldstream’s mayor due to running unopposed. Former mayor Jim Garlick and incumbents Pat Cochrane, Doug Kirk, Glen Taylor and Stephanie Hoffman, along with newcomers Don Jefcoat, Jeremy Levy, John Myhill, Simone Runyan, Alex Dantzer and Jeff Stevenson, are vying for six available council seats.

All candidates except for Dantzer and Stevenson replied to the survey.

Questions in the survey touched on topics including housing densification and affordability, seniors housing, the referendum on whether to borrow $8.5 million for a new public works building, visions for enhancing Kal Beach, new opportunities for business and industry, amalgamation with Vernon, protecting Kalamalka Lake, climate change and more.

Most candidates offered detailed answers to the questions.

To view the survey with questions and candidates’ answers, click here.

Advance voting is available Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the District of Coldstream council chambers (9901 Kalamalka Road). General voting day is Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coldstream Elementary School gymnasium (10104 Kalamalka Road) and the Lavington Elementary School gymnasium (9715 School Road).

