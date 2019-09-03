Green Party campaign office opens in Vernon

Marc Reinarz - not left, not right, forward

Marc Reinarz is the Green Party candidate for the North Okanagan Shuswap. (Submitted Photo)

The North Okanagan Shuswap’s Green Party candidate is moving into downtown Vernon.

Marc Reinarz opens his campaign office Thursday at 3023 30th Ave. and will host a reception from 4-6 p.m.

“The stone age didn’t end because we ran out of stones but because we found something better,” says Reinarz.

The exciting opportunities offered by transitioning to a new economy are topics he is fond of discussing.

“Besides the known environmental impacts of the Canadian oil sector, the oil industry is not sustainable from a business point of view,” he points out.

His extensive work skills and experience in Europe, Canada and the Middle East allow him to speak about the energy sector with passion and credibility.

Reinarz looks forward to answering questions and discussing a future where the environment and the economy work hand in hand on Sept. 5 during the opening.

READ MORE: B.C. Green MLA makes Vernon appearance

READ MORE: Yacht Club sails into season

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.