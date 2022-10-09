Jenn Comazzetto eyes return to Vernon school trustee position

Comazzetto is seeking re-election to the Vernon school board of trustees

Jenn Comazzetto has put her name forward to be re-elected as a Vernon school board trustee in the Oct. 15, 2022 civic election. (Submitted photo)

Jenn Comazzetto is running to be re-elected as a Vernon school board trustee.

Comazzetto says she’s the only trustee who has a full-time job (as an industrial upholsterer). She keeps her focus on creating a harmony between parents and school staff when it comes to student success.

“Empowering teachers and supporting parents is key to the engagement and education of our students,” she said.

Last term, Comazzetto says she was instrumental in implementing a number of key actions, including saving money by upgrading to electrified buses, reducing wait times for student assessments, ensuring the air and water quality of the facilities, expanding the hardship policy, hiring additional classroom educational assistants, partnering with early childhood educators and expanding relations with the Okanagan Indian Band.

Comazzetto has been relied upon to chair a policy review committee and has been at the vanguard of a transition to a new administration. She voted against a pay raise for trustees, has been part of limiting travel expenses and pressed to have all votes on the record at meetings.

School board governance is in Comazzetto’s blood. Her grandfather, Martin Zacharias, was a school trustee half a century ago and was personal friends with, and a supporter of, Tommy Douglas, the father of Medicare.

She sees quality education as a core public utility, just like roads, healthcare, power and water.

“Having students succeed strengthens us. The ability to adapt to, have a healthy influence on, and be productive in our world is what makes Vernon thrive,” she says.

When asked about her approach to the trustee position, Comazzetto says “apathy costs too much.”

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022Municipal electionSchoolsVernon