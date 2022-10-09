Kelli Sullivan running for Coldstream school trustee seat

Sullivan is the only candidate who resides in Coldstream

Kelli Sullivan is seeking a seat on the Coldstream school board of trustees.

Sullivan, who is running against Robert Lee and Sheri Minard for a single Coldstream trustee seat, says she would be proud to represent the area as the only candidate who resides in Coldstream.

Sullivan has lived in Coldstream with her husband for more than 20 years. Her two children attended Kidston Elementary and Kalamalka Secondary.

During her 15 years as a School District 22 parent, Sullivan has been engaged in the public school system as a one-to-one reading tutor, an executive member of the Kidston Parents’ Advisory Council (PAC), a district PAC communications lead, an executive member and president of Kal PAC and chair of the 2021 Kal Parent Grad Committee.

She holds a Master of Arts in family studies and underwent three years of PhD studies focused on adolescent health and development, on top of many years of experience in research, policy oversight, board governance and leadership.

Sullivan and her family has been deeply involved in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide event, bringing in more than $60,000 for local mental health services.

Sullivan says she is deeply rooted in the community and is strongly committed to social justice.

“Serving on the SD22 school board is way for me to continue advocating for a strong public education system in a different capacity,” she said.

“I would like to see our district develop a conscientious, respectful, and measured approach to stakeholder/partner engagement so that we really understand the needs of our students. We also need to clearly identify whose voices we are hearing and whose voices we are not hearing.”

Sullivan says another of her priorities is gathering strong data and measuring performance. She says this is essential to the work of school trustees and allows the board to be transparent and defend its budget decisions, while also leading to innovation and sustainability when done in collaboration with community partners.

Sullivan would also like to see the board take on more advocacy at the provincial level when it comes to identifying student needs and funding shortfalls.

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022Municipal electionSchools