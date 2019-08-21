North Okanagan-Shuswap federal election NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu (in red) opens her campaign office in Vernon Saturday. (Black Press - file photo)

NDP candidate to open Vernon campaign office

Harwinder Sandhu hopes to unseat incumbent Mel Arnold in October’s federal election

North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP federal election riding candidate Harwinder Sandhu will open her campaign office Saturday.

The office is located at 3130-32nd St., in Vernon.

The grand opening is set for 1 to 5 p.m.

“This will be an opportunity for the public to learn about the party policies going into the federal election as well as a chance to meet the candidate and Campaign Team 2019,” said Sandhu’s campaign manager, Erik Olesen. “It will also be a time to sign up volunteers and build the team up.

Olesen said volunteers have been training throughout August while he and Sandhu have spent the summer completing a cross-constituency tour.

“We’ve been to every corner from Edgewood to Salmon Arm and to Sicamous,” said Olesen.

The office opening will include free barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs outside the office, and free treats inside; free beverages and a water machine to fill up reusable bottles.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Sandhu, Olesen and the campaign team, campaign gear is available and office tours will be given.

