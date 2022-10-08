People walk past a sign directing voters to a polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday October 20, 2018. British Columbians are heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past a sign directing voters to a polling station in Vancouver, on Saturday October 20, 2018. British Columbians are heading to the polls to cast their votes in municipal elections being held across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

North Okanagan Areas B and C still able to vote for school trustees

Even though all RDNO electors are acclaimed, residents can still vote for their favourite trustee

There may not be any Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C directors to elect this year, but residents can still cast votes for their favourite Vernon School District trustee candidates.

Each of the five electoral area positions were acclaimed due to candidates running unopposed.

Vernon school trustee candidate Philipp Gruner says he’s talked to many residents in Electoral Areas B and C and was surprised to hear that they didn’t know they could still vote for school district trustees.

The Vernon School District trustee positions for Vernon and Coldstream have a combined 13 people looking to fill the five positions.

Four of those seats are for Vernon and Electoral Areas B and C, being sought by incumbents Jenn Comazzetto, Mark Olsen and Tom Williamson, along with Andy Collins, Philipp Gruner, Vanessa Mitchell and Truman Spring. Sylvia Herchen, Jewlie Milligan and Nellie Villegas, all with the ParentsVoice BC group, have also put their names forward.

The four trustees will be voted in for the City of Vernon and Areas B (Swan Lake, Commonage and Cosens Bay) and C (Silver Star Mountain and the BX).

Advanced voting for Areas B and C and the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) takes place at the School District 22 office, located at 1401 15th Street, at the following dates and times:

• Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General voting day for Areas B and C and the OKIB is Oct 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at BX Elementary School: 5849 Silver Star Road.

READ MORE: All Regional District of North Okanagan candidates acclaimed

READ MORE: Council hopefuls have their say at Enderby all-candidates forum

