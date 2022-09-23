Osoyoos mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora makes a statement about his ‘sizable’ contribution to the Freedom Convoy. (Osoyoos First)

Osoyoos mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora makes a statement about his ‘sizable’ contribution to the Freedom Convoy. (Osoyoos First)

Osoyoos mayoral candidate addresses ties to Freedom Convoy

Dustin Sikora said he made ‘sizable’ contribution because of government overreach

Osoyoos mayoral candidate Dustin Sikora has made a statement on his ‘sizeable’ financial contribution to the Freedom Convoy.

“It is true that I did contribute a sizeable sum to the ‘Freedom Convoy.’ I do not hide or apologize for this fact. I did it as my way of pushing back against what I felt was harmful government overreach that caused pain in my professional and personal lives at the time,” said Sikora in a statement on the Osoyoos First slate web page.

Sikora says he isn’t anti-vaccine or a denier of science and has all his vaccinations.

However, he said he is equally sympathetic to those afraid to get the vaccine as those afraid of contracting COVID without it. He also strongly believes in a person’s freedom to choose.

Sikora is a Langley businessman who owned an indoor shooting range and in his bio says he was in the military.

He said he has personally seen how decisions around COVID mandates and vaccines divided and broke up families and how lockdowns crippled businesses.

“I saw some of the finest soldiers I knew get forced out of the military because they refused the shot,” he said.

Sikora is running against incumbent mayor Sue McKortoff.

Sikora is the mayoral candidate in a slate of candidates called Osoyoos First. The other three candidates have not ‘ever’ supported the Freedom Convoy, he stressed in his statement.

The Osoyoos First slate is focused on fixing the town’s infrastructure including “embarrassing third world drinking water quality,” the sewage lagoon smell and addressing the doctor shortage.

Running for council with Osoyoos First is Dr. Johnny Cheong who runs a family chiropractic office with his wife, Wes Greve, owner of North Basin Brewing Company in Osoyoos and Zach Poturica who is born and raised in Osoyoos and works in retail.

The Times Chronicle is hosting an all-candidates meeting at Osoyoos Secondary on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Osoyoos mayor expects close race in October election against Langley businessman

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

The Splatsin First Nation is hosting a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event on Friday, Sept. 30. The public is invited to attend. (File image)
Splatsin welcome public in recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu spoke to attendees on the first day of three weeks of events during BC Culture Days. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon kicks off BC Culture Days

City recreation services director Doug Ross gives guests the facts about Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre at a pop-up information booth Wednesday, Sept. 14. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre discussed with public at open house

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
No water for Mabel Lake, Grindrod