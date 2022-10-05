Robert Lee seeks third term as Coldstream school trustee

Robert Lee is seeking a third term as a Coldstream/Lavington school trustee.
Lee is comfortable in a classroom and school setting, having been involved in the public school system for more than 40 years, 33 of which he spent as a principal and classroom teacher.
During his time as principal, he also had a preschool and after-school program.
“This was well before our current government started promoting childcare within the school system,” he said. “Our school district has been picked to pilot the new childcare program so I am fortunate that my childcare background within a public school system has given me insight as to why this should function.”
Lee has also been a successful business owner, owning Appletree Childcare for more than 13 years.
“We started out with one child in our house on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream and from that endeavour, grew our business to over six different facilities and over 100 childcare spaces,” he said.
He’s served on many committees, including the aboriginal committee for the last eight years. He also implemented the revenue generation committee on the belief that it is important for the district to have access to an independent revenue source that the Vernon School District maintains and controls, “otherwise all of our revenue comes from Victoria and that money is already earmarked and spoken for.”
Lee would like to see the revenue committee be able to find different revenue sources, having just started a new five-year strategic plan.
