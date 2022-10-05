Robert Lee seeks third term as Coldstream school trustee

Lee has been involved in the public school system for over 40 years

Robert Lee is seeking a third term as a Coldstream/Lavington school trustee.

Lee is comfortable in a classroom and school setting, having been involved in the public school system for more than 40 years, 33 of which he spent as a principal and classroom teacher.

During his time as principal, he also had a preschool and after-school program.

“This was well before our current government started promoting childcare within the school system,” he said. “Our school district has been picked to pilot the new childcare program so I am fortunate that my childcare background within a public school system has given me insight as to why this should function.”

Lee has also been a successful business owner, owning Appletree Childcare for more than 13 years.

“We started out with one child in our house on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream and from that endeavour, grew our business to over six different facilities and over 100 childcare spaces,” he said.

Lee has served as a trustee for Coldstream/Lavington for thh past eight years. He started out as the rookie on the board and during his second term was elected as chair. He served as chairman for two years, stepping aside after his second year because he believed he thought the board would be stronger if multiple members are versed in being the chair and vice chair.

He’s served on many committees, including the aboriginal committee for the last eight years. He also implemented the revenue generation committee on the belief that it is important for the district to have access to an independent revenue source that the Vernon School District maintains and controls, “otherwise all of our revenue comes from Victoria and that money is already earmarked and spoken for.”

Lee is running again because he feels a responsibility to give back to the public school system and contribute towards making it better.

“The public school system has been generous to me and my family. It has allowed me to interact with literally thousands of children and hopefully been a positive influence in their lives. It has put a roof over my head, food on my table and clothes for my children,” said Lee, who has six adult children and seven grandchildren, all of whom have gone or are going through the public school system.

Lee would like to see the revenue committee be able to find different revenue sources, having just started a new five-year strategic plan.

“One of the goals of our plan is to provide many different pathways for our children to reach their potential. Generating extra revenues will give us opportunities that we currently don’t have,” he said.

Lee would also like to see another trustee added for Coldstream and Lavington.

“Coldstream/Lavington is the second largest constituent group based on population but we only have one trustee. It deserves to have another one which will provide better representation,” he said.

“I trust that my constituents will have the confidence in me to serve as their trustee for another upcoming term.”

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022Municipal election