Thousands vote in advanced polls in Vernon, hundreds in Coldstream

Vernon saw 2,783 advanced votes while Coldstream had 576

The advance polls are now closed ahead of Saturday’s municipal election.

Thursday was the last of three advance voting days and saw 865 early voters cast their vote in Vernon. That brought Vernon’s total advance votes up to 2,783.

On election day tomorrow, Oct. 15, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Centre auditorium, Fulton Secondary School and Vernon Secondary School. Vernon voters will also cast votes on a referendum on whether to borrow $121 million for the proposed Active Living Centre.

In Coldstream, 203 voters cast their ballots on Thursday, bringing the three-day advance polling total up to 576.

On Saturday, Coldstream voters can vote at Coldstream Elementary School and Lavington Elementary School. At the polls, Coldstream voters will be asked whether they are in favour of borrowing $8.5 million for a new public works building and other infrastructure upgrades.

Elsewhere in the North Okanagan

Voting in Armstrong on Saturday will take place at the Odd Fellows Hall at 3005 Wood Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Enderby, voters can cast their ballot at the Enderby Seniors Centre at 1101 George Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lumby voters can cast their ballot at the White Valley Community Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Spallumcheen, voting will take place at the township municipal hall at 4144 Spallumcheen Way from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All five of the Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area directors are acclaimed, but residents of Area B (Swan Lake/Commonage), Area C (BX/Silver Star) and the Okanagan Indian Band can vote for Vernon School District trustees Saturday. Voting is on fro m8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at BX Elementary School, 5849 Silver Star Road.

