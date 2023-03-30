The Chopaka Rodeo is back on April 9 after a brief hiatus. (Keremeos Review - File)

The Chopaka Rodeo is back on April 9 after a brief hiatus. (Keremeos Review - File)

55th Chopaka Rodeo south of Keremeos kicks off April 9

The event returns this year after a pandemic hiatus

Coming to the Similkameen Valley in April are two rodeo events, including the return of the annual Chopaka Rodeo.

The Chopaka Rodeo is back for its 55th year to kick off the return of rodeo season on April 9.

The competitive event at the Chopaka Rodeo Grounds south of Keremeos brings in riders from across the Okanagan and beyond, as well as big crowds of watchers.

The rodeo will have both adult events — including calf roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding — as well as junior events including peewee barrel racing.

Admission is $10 for everyone, with kids 10 and under free.

The day kicks off with slack starting at 10 a.m., with the main events beginning at high noon.

READ MORE: Keremeos Rodeo Parade returns on Victoria Day

Then, ahead of the return of the Keremeos Elks Rodeo on Victoria Day weekend, there will be two clinics and gymkhanas for riders at the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds.

The events do have limited spaces and require paid registration for interested riders, but spectators are invited to come out and watch the gymkhana on Sunday, April 30.

More information and registration can be done by emailing marshhavenfarm1@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial ends, jury deliberates
Next story
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than $1

Just Posted

The view from the start gate at the Vernon BMX track at Ranger Park (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).
Vernon BMX raring to get started

Interior Health believes there is a high risk of a fatal overdose with the sample. (File photo).
Alert in Vernon on drug containing Fentanyl

Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)
No Joke: Lady Gaga sports Okanagan designer’s one-of-a-kind leather bag

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were back in the Harwood area of Vernon to execute a search warrant Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police swarm Vernon neighbourhood to execute search warrant

Pop-up banner image