7 Celebrations underway at SilverStar, Vernon

Silver Star Mountain’s history reaches back centuries to include Indigenous use as a summer ground for hunting and berry picking.

While the resort has shifted into a playground for mountain bikers amid the summer and a ski and snowboard paradise in the winter, its history is celebrated with a special weekend-long event.

The hill is hosting 7 Celebrations Feb. 3-5, alongside Vernon Winter Carnival events.

The Thompson Okanagan has initiated the free 7 Celebrations series of events to reconnect in the communities. But to go along with the number, a suggested donation of $7 for all events will go towards fundraising for the completion of the film Coming Home For the Children. With that donation, you’ll receive an Indigenous Social Media Calendar from Shop First Nations.

“7 Celebrations was named after the 7 Affirmations for 7 Generations Thompson Okanagan Pledge that was inspired by Indigenous philosophy that the actions we make today will have a lasting impact for 7 generations to come,” according to thompsonokanagan.com. “We will celebrate the traditions, stories, and cultures of the region’s communities so they can live on for years to come.”

Celebrations of the local arts and culture kick off with an Indigenous Showcase today (Friday) at the NATC Theatre up the hill from 5:30-8 p.m. An artisan market will be open before and after the event as well as during the intermission, allowing attendees to shop for Indigenous products and food.

Then catch The Young’uns at the Bulldog at 9 p.m.

In Vernon, 7 Celebrations features a market at the Recreation Complex Saturday from 2-8 p.m.

You can also gather in the SilverStar village for Winter Carnival activities and admire the work of the snow sculptors meticulously scraping away at their mound of snow to create an incredible sculpture.

Star local musicians like Andrew Allen, Raquel Cole and Kentucky Eileen take over the NATC from 4-7 p.m.

Jim Wilson entertains at the Black Pine at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Eileen will also play at the Red Antler at 9 p.m.

On Sunday you’ll find an artisan market, Indigenous crafters, and the BC Snow Sculpture Award Ceremony, finishing off with another night of excellent live music. With a shuttle service to/from Vernon, there’s no reason to miss out.

Have your say on the best sculpture and vote in the People’s Choice Award from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The Polson Artisan Market takes over the Chilcoot Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Snow Sculpture Awards Ceremony takes place at noon in the village.

Watch Marnie Gregoire cattail weave in the Chilcoot Centre at 2 p.m., Indigenous storytelling from Adam Gregoire at 2:30 p.m. along with live music from Duane Marchand.

More music comes from Andrew Johns at the Red Antler at 3:30 p.m. and Long John’s at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Experience the power of Indigenouse femmes at Vernon theatre

READ MORE: B.C. Cattleman’s first AGM in three years comes to Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

IndigenousThings to doVernon