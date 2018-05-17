A cappella choir shows power of voice in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Vallee Harmony a cappella pop choir’s gala evening is May 26 in Vernon, May 27 in Salmon Arm

Sylvain Vallee has always found music, in particular, the act of singing, therapeutic.

And nowhere is that feeling more profound than in a cappella music. Vallee Harmony a cappella pop choir’s gala evening will bring their musical therapy to Vernon May 26, Salmon Arm May 27 and Kamloops May 25.

“The joy of singing is it’s very healthful. It raises your vibrations,” Vallee said. “Sometimes, I’ll go to a rehearsal and feel so rejuvenated. It’s just an awesome energy. There’s something about the human voice.”

Vallee, who has been singing for more than three decades, formed the first of his a cappella pop choirs roughly seven years ago in Lumby. But, due to demand, the group was moved to Vernon and has since expanded to include choirs in Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

Their gala evening, which is split into two sets, sees all three groups come together to focus on well-known tunes from the ’50s to the ’80s. The exact songs, however, are kept secret until showtime.

“They’re all classic songs people will recognize instantly,” Vallee smiled. “Primarily, we do a cappella pop music. We focus on pop music because there are lots of choirs for all other music.”

Furthermore, Vallee said, a cappella pop music proves quite challenging.

“People seem to have a lot of fun with it even though the music is challenging,” Vallee said. “A lot of people like the more challenging repertoire.”

Another level of complexity for the group, which consistently performs more than four-part harmonies, is that they memorize every note.

Vallee, whose musical roots began with instruments at a young age, also teaches private instrument and voice lessons.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve made a career of what I love to do,” Vallee said.

Vallee Harmony a cappella pop choir’s gala evening concert is at Vernon’s Trinity United Church May 26 at 7:30 p.m., Salmon Arm’s Nexus at First May 27 at 7 p.m. and the Kamloops United Church May 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Proceeds from the event go towards the Women’s Transition House in Vernon, Shuswap Food Action Co-Op in Salmon Arm and the New Life Mission in Kamloops.

For tickets, more information or to join the all-ages SATB choir or sign up for private music lessons visit amazingsinging.ca.

