Dufflebag Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol will be performed at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. (Submitted photo)

A Christmas Carol coming to Vernon audience

The show performed by Dufflebag Theatre takes place Dec. 15 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre will play host to a Christmas classic next weekend, and one lucky audience member will be the star of the show.

Dufflebag Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol will be performed at the centre on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. as the second show in this season’s Spotlight Kid’s Series.

The performance will take viewers back to Victorian London, where penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge is well known for putting money over friends, and for his hatred of Christmas and its spirit of giving. But on this Christmas Eve Scrooge receives a Christmas surprise like no other, as several spirits whisk him away on a journey through the past, present and future.

Dufflebag Theatre’s production has all the favourites from the Charles Dickens classic, including Fezziwig to Tiny Tim. What’s more, the main character will be played by a volunteer from the audience.

Dufflebag has been performing since 1992 throughout Canada, the U.S. and beyond. Lead by artistic director Marcus Lundgren, the troupe performs more than 600 shows a year.

“We encourage everybody to come out to the show and have a good time. People can definitely expect a fun, family-oriented evening when they attend one of our shows,” said Lundgren. “What we offer is something that works for people of all ages.”

Doors open one hour prior to start time. Tickets are $14 for all ages and can be purchased by calling the ticket seller box office at 250-549-7469 or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

