Cast and crew of Once Upon a Prince filming on Taylor Rd. in Metchosin. (Photo contributed)

A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

Get your headshots ready, a feature film is looking for local movie extras.

‘A Score to Settle’ will be shooting in Kelowna for June and July, the future background stars will be paid for their charm and charisma.

Related: Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

The casting call is focusing on ethnic diversity to cast hotel staff and guests, wedding guests, policemen, spa customers, seniors, nursing home residents, gang members, prisoners and guards, and the general public.

Related:Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

Hopefuls must be a B.C. resident and be legally entitled to work in Canada, flexible schedules are required

Auditions will be held at the Kelowna Sandman Hotel in the Westbank Conference Room May 26 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

To schedule an audition contact okanaganbackgroundcasting@outlook.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores
Next story
What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Just Posted

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Power out in rural Lumby

Tree down across Creighton Valley Road

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board

59th annual event is a pirate’s Carnival

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire jumps to 140 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

Harpdog shares new uptown blues tricks in Vernon

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band rock the Prestige Inn May 26

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

Trooper to perform on Shuswap Lake

May 19 concert will see Canadian rockers perform atop a 94 foot houseboat

A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

Most Read